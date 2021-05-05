Liars Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Sekwar”
The Apple Drop Due Out August 6 via Mute
May 05, 2021
Photography by Clemens Habicht
Liars (the project of Angus Andrew) have announced a new album, The Apple Drop, and shared a new song from it, “Sekwar,” via a video for the single. The Apple Drop is due out August 6 via Mute. Check out the Clemens Habicht-directed “Sekwar” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Liars’ last two albums were 2017’s TFCF and 2018’s Titles With The Word Fountain. Both of those were more solitary affairs, the first recorded without founding member Aaron Hemphill. For The Apple Drop, Andrew embraced collaboration again, working with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew.
“For the first time I embraced collaboration from an early stage, allowing the work of others to influence the work of my own,” says Angus Andrew in a press release. He adds: “My goal was to create beyond my abilities—something bigger than myself.”
Of the album’s themes, Andrew says: “Momentum and revolution were themes I wanted to explore, to give the listener this sense of transformation and to feel like you were being transported through the wormhole.”
Summing up where he’s at now creatively, Andrew concludes: “Throughout Liars’ history I have consistently tried to develop new methods of creating music. On each project I’ve essentially abandoned previous methods and attempted to instead learn different ways of writing and producing songs. Where once I perceived this journey as a straight line, I’m increasingly realizing my trajectory is more akin to a spiral. As new ideas are generated, older ones take on new meaning and evolve further.”
The Apple Drop Tracklist:
1. The Start
2. Slow and Turn Inward
3. Sekwar
4. Big Appetite
5. From What the Never Was
6. Star Search
7. My Pulse to Ponder
8. Leisure War
9. King of the Crooks
10. Acid Crop
11. New Planets New Undoings
