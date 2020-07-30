News

Liela Moss Dances to Her New Single “Turn Your Back Around” Who the Power Due Out August 7 via Bella Union





Liela Moss’ (The Duke Spirit) new solo album Who The Power is getting released in just two weeks on August 7th via Bella Union. So far she’s shared tracks “Atoms At Me” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Watching the Wolf.” And today, we get the self affirming anthem “Turn Your Back Around” and its lyric video. Watch it below.

In an empty dance studio Moss wears a dark red hoodie over her face and twists and turns to her own pop track. Sounding something like an ’80s pop hit—think Pat Benatar’s “Love Is A Battlefield”—synths and fast-paced drums guide the track as Moss confidently sings “knowledge baby, I’m the power.”

“As its almost game over for the planet, I’m enjoying one filthy upbeat downhearted close-your-eyes-and-dance by-yourself pop song and offering it as a parting gift to Mother Earth,” Moss says in a press release. “It's a lament, at an urgent bpm.”

After releasing her stormy 2018 debut solo album, My Name Is Safe in Your Mouth, Moss found herself in a period of self-reflection. The new album, produced by partner/producer Toby Butler, then became an accumulation of her discoveries.

But, unlike her lush debut, Who the Power is an angry, charging critique of modern culture. “Perhaps that oscillating energy is best expressed musically via machines,” Moss says in a statement. “We spent much of our time playing with vintage synths and drum machines, building a more visceral palette. I wanted the album to convey a depth of field, to be multi-layered yet feel simple, and to groove.”

