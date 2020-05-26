News

Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit Announces New Solo Album; Shares New Song “Atoms At Me” Who the Power Due Out August 7 via Bella Union

Photography by Paul O'Keeffe



Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit has announced her new solo album, Who the Power, and shared its lead track, “Atoms At Me,” and an accompanying video. Who the Power will be released August 7 on Bella Union. Check out “Atoms At Me” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Directed and filmed by her neighbor and IYEARA singer, Paul O’Keeffe, the video features a blurred Moss dancing along to the powerful, even urgent track where she explains she needs to “break free,” and gain some clarity. Moss explained the meaning further in a press statement.

“I am dancing with the walls and grooving in the recesses. Preparing—but hesitating—to reveal more of myself. The visual quality softly distorts and abstracts me, hinting at the way we keep old emotional patterns at bay; a bit too afraid to bring them to surface, to witness your needs and fears with clarity…. If you’re going to deconstruct the modern psyche, you might as well dance to it.”

After releasing her stormy 2018 debut solo album, My Name Is Safe in Your Mouth, Moss found herself in a period of self-reflection. The new album, produced by partner/producer Toby Butler, then became an accumulation of her discoveries.

But, unlike her lush debut, Who the Power is an angry, charging critique of modern culture. “Perhaps that oscillating energy is best expressed musically via machines,” Moss says in a statement. “We spent much of our time playing with vintage synths and drum machines, building a more visceral palette. I wanted the album to convey a depth of field, to be multi-layered yet feel simple, and to groove.”

Who the Power Tracklist:

1. Turn Your Back Around

2. Watching The Wolf

3. Atoms At Me

4. Always Sliding

5. The Individual

6. White Feather

7. Battlefield

8. Nummah

9. Suako

10. Stolen Careful

