LIFE Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Big Moon Lake” North East Coastal Town Due Out June 10 via Liquid Label

Photography by Luke Hallett



Hull-based band LIFE have announced the release of their third studio album, North East Coastal Town, which will be out on June 10 via Liquid Label. The band have also shared a video for a new single, “Big Moon Lake.” View the Luke Hallett-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, vocalist Mez Green states: “Hull and the surrounding area runs through our DNA and has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted. North East Coastal Town is our love letter to the city. The album is an ode to kinship and relationship with its musical and lyrical spine picking out themes of love, desire, beauty, horror, chaos, pride and most importantly the sense of belonging.

“It’s a reflective body of work dedicated to people and place and those that have always been there and made us feel like we belong. Upon writing and recording this album it was important to us that this sense of belonging was also reflected in the album’s craft and therefore we used locally based studios, equipment, gear, and the community around us to establish what it means to belong in a North East Coastal Town.”

North East Coastal Town Tracklist:

1. Friends Without Names

2. Big Moon Lake

3. Incomplete

4. Almost Home

5. Duck Egg Blue

6. Shipping Forecast

7. Poison

8. Self Portrait

9. The Drug

10. Our Love Is Growing

11. All You Are

