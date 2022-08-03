News

LIFE Share Video for New Single “Duck Egg Blue” North East Coastal Town Due Out August 19 via Liquid Label

Photography by Luke Hallett



Hull-based band LIFE have shared a video for their new single, “Duck Egg Blue.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, North East Coastal Town, which will be out on August 19 via Liquid Label. View the Lydia Palmeira-directed video below.

In a press release, vocalist Mez Green states: “‘Duck Egg Blue’ is a realist’s love song. The journey of trying to navigate through each other’s feelings and emotions, the strains of close quarters trapped in a tiny flat, the minutiae of everyday life. The overarching sentiment is that no matter what happens, after all that is said and done, we love each other, and we are there for each other.”

Upon announcement of the album in March, the band shared the single “Big Moon Lake.” They later shared the album track “The Drug.”

