LIFE Share Video for New Single “The Drug” North East Coastal Town Due Out August 19 via Liquid Label

Photography by Luke Hallett



Hull-based band LIFE have shared a video for their new single, “The Drug.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, North East Coastal Town, which will be out on August 19 via Liquid Label. View the Luke Hallett and Stewart Baxter-directed video below.

In a press release, vocalist Mez Green states: “‘The Drug’ is a love song. I wrote the lyrics in the cold mountains of Italy before taking them into the room with the band. ‘The Drug I needed has always been here, the drug I needed has always been near’ is, for me, realizing that loved ones and those that love you, no matter where you are, can always be present. I’d never really believed this before and whilst this purity is at the lyrical heart of the song musically the band decided to inject flecks of dance, pop, harmonics, and dirty pulses to give the song drive, repetition and jerk-ability.”

Upon announcement of the album in March, the band shared the single “Big Moon Lake.”

