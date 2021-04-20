Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band (Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman) Announce Album, Share “Elastic Band”
Banned Due Out June 25 on ANTI-
Apr 20, 2021
Photography by Jeff Bierk
Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman have announced an album together under the moniker Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band. The album, titled Banned, will be out on June 25 via ANTI-. The duo have also shared a video for “Elastic Band,” a new song from the upcoming album. Check out the Zak Tatham-animated video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Banned was recorded at the Tree Museum, an outdoor art gallery in Ontario, over a course of two weeks. Lightman elaborates on the creation of the album in a press release: “There are archetypes associated with love and togetherness. Then there’s a deeper way of being that sometimes isn’t documented. Our Ecstatic Band genuinely expresses that. It’s not only about a genre resonating and what came about musically—it’s about our love in collaboration with wind, trillium, plague days, moss and Precambrian rock.”
Last year, Jarvis released the album Sundry Rock Song Stock on ANTI-.
Banned Tracklist:
1. Olamim
2. Ancient Chain
3. Recurring Theme
4. Red Champa
5. Trillium
6. Nymphea
7. Bone of a Hound
8. Ein Sof
9. Lift My Heart
10. Elastic Band
11. Becoming
12. Mother’s Rope
13. Slick Oil
14. Stomach Pit
15. Tomb of the Patriarchs
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Jeff Rosenstock Releases Ska Reworking of His “NO DREAM” Album (News) — Jeff Rosenstock
- Premiere: The Rare Occasions Debut New Video For “Stay” (News) — The Rare Occasions
- Crying in H Mart (Review) —
- A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “End of the Night” (News) —
- Pom Pom Squad Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Head Cheerleader” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.