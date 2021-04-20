News

All





Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band (Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman) Announce Album, Share “Elastic Band” Banned Due Out June 25 on ANTI-

Photography by Jeff Bierk



Yves Jarvis and Romy Lightman have announced an album together under the moniker Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band. The album, titled Banned, will be out on June 25 via ANTI-. The duo have also shared a video for “Elastic Band,” a new song from the upcoming album. Check out the Zak Tatham-animated video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Banned was recorded at the Tree Museum, an outdoor art gallery in Ontario, over a course of two weeks. Lightman elaborates on the creation of the album in a press release: “There are archetypes associated with love and togetherness. Then there’s a deeper way of being that sometimes isn’t documented. Our Ecstatic Band genuinely expresses that. It’s not only about a genre resonating and what came about musically—it’s about our love in collaboration with wind, trillium, plague days, moss and Precambrian rock.”

Last year, Jarvis released the album Sundry Rock Song Stock on ANTI-.

Banned Tracklist:

1. Olamim

2. Ancient Chain

3. Recurring Theme

4. Red Champa

5. Trillium

6. Nymphea

7. Bone of a Hound

8. Ein Sof

9. Lift My Heart

10. Elastic Band

11. Becoming

12. Mother’s Rope

13. Slick Oil

14. Stomach Pit

15. Tomb of the Patriarchs

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.