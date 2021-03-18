News

Lightning Bug Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “The Right Thing Is Hard To Do” A Color of the Sky Due Out June 25 on Fat Possum





Brooklyn-based shoegaze band Lightning Bug have announced a new album, titled A Color of the Sky. It is the band’s first album after signing to Fat Possum, and it will be out on June 25. They have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Right Thing Is Hard To Do.” Check out the Melanie Kleid-animated video, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.

Frontwoman Audrey Kang speaks about her band’s new song in a press release, stating: “Here I wanted to connect how the struggles and flaws within the individual are mirrored in the greater problems of society. How do we as individuals know we are on the right path? How do we as a society, as a species, know we are on the right path? So I started with myself, and my own struggles, touching on how I hide myself away from other people, on my stage fright, on my inability to be vulnerable, on this feeling I used to have that I needed to prove I was worthy of being alive. Then I tried to connect these struggles outward to global issues like xenophobia, arbitrary borders, the lines we draw between ourselves and the environment, and the ways we sacrifice the health of the planet for human convenience.”

The band’s most recent album, October Song, came out in 2019. The band’s core lineup also features Kevin Copeland (guitar, vocals) and Logan Miley (engineer, synths, textures). Touring members Dane Hagen (drums) and Vincent Puleo (bass) also joined the band in the studio for the first time with this album. A Color of the Sky was recorded in the Catskills in a rundown old house turned into a makeshift studio.

Summing up the album, Kang says: “I want listeners to explore their own interior worlds. It’s about learning to trust yourself, about being deeply honest with yourself, and about how self-acceptance yields a selfless form of love.”

A Color of the Sky Tracklist:

1. The Return

2. The Right Thing Is Hard To Do

3. September Song, pt. ii

4. Wings of Desire

5. The Chase

6. Song of the Bell

7. I Lie Awake

8. Reprise

9. A Color of the Sky

10. The Flash

