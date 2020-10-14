News

Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas Announce New Album, Share New Song “Martin 5000” III Due Out November 20 via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Kim Hiorthøy



Norwegian space disco mastermind Lindstrøm (aka Hans-Peter Lindstrøm) and Norwegian producer Prins Thomas have teamed up again for a new album, III, and shared its first single, “Martin 5000.” III is due out November 20 via Smalltown Supersound. Check out “Martin 5000” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

III is the duo’s first album together in 11 years and the follow-up to 2009’s II. Since then the two have been very busy with solo projects, but they have slowly collaborated on the new album over the years.

“There's a different process with every album,” Thomas explains in a press release. “With the first two albums, we had a door between separate rooms in the studio, so I could open my door and play him something. We also toured together a lot after the first album, and after that experience we realized that we work better together at a distance. We're doing our best work by not worrying too much about what the other one of us is doing.”

Thomas adds: “Our partnership is very democratic—we never turn down each other's ideas. And if it goes wrong, we blame it on the other guy. The tracks that Lindstrøm sent me this time were almost like standard house tracks. I already had an idea of what I wanted to do, so I forced those tracks into new shoes and dresses.”

III Tracklist:

1. Grand Finale

2. Martin 5000

3. Small Stream

4. Oranges

5. Harmonia

6. Birdstrik

