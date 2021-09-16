News

Lionlimb Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Nothing” Spiral Groove Due Out November 12 via Bayonet





Lionlimb (the project of Stewart Bronaugh) has shared a lyric video for his new single “Nothing.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Spiral Groove, which will be out on November 12 via Bayonet. Watch the video below.

“I feel like I’ve spent the majority of my time focused on what I don’t have and what others do have and how I’d be able to achieve them,” states Bronaugh in a press release. “But even when those desires or wishes get fulfilled you’re still somehow unsatisfied. I don’t know if it’s because capitalism or social media have wired our brains this way or it’s just our nature. But this song is about trying to live in the headspace of recognizing what you do have and being grateful for it. I think the desire to spend our energy on acquiring things we don’t have rather than nurturing the things we do is our biggest flaw.”

Bronaugh shared the song “Loveland Pass” upon the new album’s announcement last month.

