 Lionlimb Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Nothing” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Subscribe

Lionlimb Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Nothing”

Spiral Groove Due Out November 12 via Bayonet

Sep 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Lionlimb (the project of Stewart Bronaugh) has shared a lyric video for his new single “Nothing.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Spiral Groove, which will be out on November 12 via Bayonet. Watch the video below.

“I feel like I’ve spent the majority of my time focused on what I don’t have and what others do have and how I’d be able to achieve them,” states Bronaugh in a press release. “But even when those desires or wishes get fulfilled you’re still somehow unsatisfied. I don’t know if it’s because capitalism or social media have wired our brains this way or it’s just our nature. But this song is about trying to live in the headspace of recognizing what you do have and being grateful for it. I think the desire to spend our energy on acquiring things we don’t have rather than nurturing the things we do is our biggest flaw.”

Bronaugh shared the song “Loveland Pass” upon the new album’s announcement last month.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent