Lionlimb Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Ultraviolet”

Lionlimb (the project of Stewart Bronaugh) has shared a lyric video for his new single “Ultraviolet.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Spiral Groove, which will be out on November 12 via Bayonet. Watch the video below.

Bronaugh elaborates on the new song in a press release: “This song is about those things you can’t see or hear but you know exist. It could be colors beyond our visual limits or the thoughts, dreams, and emotions of a stranger on the train. I think being an artist means to live in and explore that hidden world. Life wants us to stay on the surface. But if you can be still and relax your mind there is a whole other life that you can access at any time. The ‘ultraviolet light’ in this song is that other world.”

He adds, regarding the lyric video which he designed: “By layering images on top of each other I wanted to create a visual representation for this world within a world and the interconnected magic of everything. I also chose gouache watercolor because I think it best represents this feeling of being under the surface.”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Loveland Pass” and “Nothing.”

