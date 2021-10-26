News

Lionlimb Shares Video for New Single “Gone” Spiral Groove Due Out November 12 via Bayonet

Photography by Steph Rinzler



Lionlimb (the project of Stewart Bronaugh) has shared a self-directed video for his new single “Gone.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Spiral Groove, which will be out on November 12 via Bayonet. Watch the video below.

In a press release, Bronaugh states that “Gone” is “about being the friend of an addict. When you are with them it’s like no one is there. I’ve been on both sides and seeing a loved one’s addiction is way way worse than having one I think.”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Loveland Pass,” “Nothing,” and “Ultraviolet,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

