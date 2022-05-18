News

All





Liss Share New Single “Boys in Movies” Featuring Nilüfer Yanya I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same Due Out June 10 via Escho/In Real Life

Photography by Johanna Hvidtved



Danish band Liss have shared a new single, “Boys in Movies,” featuring Nilüfer Yanya. It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same, which will be out on June 10 via Escho/In Real Life. Listen below.

In a press release, the band reflect on frontman Søren Holm, who tragically passed away last year: “Søren constantly sought out new music and always shared his discoveries with everyone around him. He was never afraid to reach out to those people who inspired him. ‘Boys in Movies’ is a track that has had several different identities. It found its direction when we shared it with Nilüfer Yanya, who helped us highlight the energy and gave the song a whole new dimension.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.