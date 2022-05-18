 Liss Share New Single “Boys in Movies” Featuring Nilüfer Yanya | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Liss Share New Single “Boys in Movies” Featuring Nilüfer Yanya

I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same Due Out June 10 via Escho/In Real Life

May 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Johanna Hvidtved
Bookmark and Share


Danish band Liss have shared a new single, “Boys in Movies,” featuring Nilüfer Yanya. It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same, which will be out on June 10 via Escho/In Real Life. Listen below.

In a press release, the band reflect on frontman Søren Holm, who tragically passed away last year: “Søren constantly sought out new music and always shared his discoveries with everyone around him. He was never afraid to reach out to those people who inspired him. ‘Boys in Movies’ is a track that has had several different identities. It found its direction when we shared it with Nilüfer Yanya, who helped us highlight the energy and gave the song a whole new dimension.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent