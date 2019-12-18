News

All





Listen to Christmas Underground’s 2019 Mix Featuring Obscure Indie Rock Christmas Songs Jim Goodwin's 'XMAS' Mix Features Pedro the Lion, Mac McCaughan, Mike Krol, and Some Great Bands You've Probably Never Heard Of





Jim Goodwin of the Christmas Underground blog is back with this year's indie rock Christmas mix, this year simply titled 'XMAS.' For over a decade now Goodwin has tirelessly been putting together an annual mix of indie rock Christmas songs, handing CDs out to friends and also posting it online via Mixcloud and Christmas Underground. You might recognize a few of the artists (this year's mix includes notable names such as Pedro the Lion, Mac McCaughan of Superchunk, Mike Krol, and Eastern Conference Champions), but many of the artists are likely somewhat obscure to even ardent followers of indie music. Every mix's cover art features a parody of a different Belle and Sebastian album, EP, or single cover, all featuring Goodwin in a Santa hat. This year's cover art (see above) was inspired by the cover of Belle and Sebastian's 2004-released Books EP. Check out the 2019 mix below.

We asked Goodwin to comment on this year's mix and here's what he had to say: "This year had me looking back to some great songs that had been on the short list for a while. The Films' 'It's Christmas (What's the Difference)' was a song I've loved for years-it came out in 2008, and has disappeared from all music services. The Films eventually split, and half became Shovels & Rope. They have been known to play it out and about on occasion. The Fowler VW / Blackwatch compilation continues to get better and better, with two songs making it onto my mix this year-the exquisite 'Signs & Wonders' by Mini Dresses and the beautiful John Denver cover by Samantha Crain. They put an incredible comp together every year, press it on vinyl, and give it away for free to their friends and customers. Some decisions were quite hard. The L'Resorts' Christmas album, Trying to Christmas, is so good that it was truly a struggle to choose from. It may be the best Christmas record, front-to-back, that I've heard for playing at your Christmas dinner, should you want to impress, rather than bore your friends."

Goodwin launched Christmas Underground in 2012. "The premise of the blog was not just to talk up bands that I like, because many of the bands I like put out terrible Christmas songs, but to specifically try to find great songs from smaller bands," Goodwin explained to us last year via email in regards to 2018's mix. "I'm not interested in Eric Clapton's Christmas record...the site is really meant for great, lesser-known bands."

Goodwin first started making his Christmas mixes when he was working at the Record Exchange in Roanoke, VA and all the employees agreed to trade Christmas mixes. Each of Goodwin's mixes includes both current Christmas songs and ones from previous years.

Christmas Mix 2019: 'XMAS' Tracklist:

01. Saving Christmas by Eastern Conference Champions

02. It's Christmas (What's the Difference) by The Films

03. Show Me Light and Love by Livingmore

04. Down We Go (Sledding Song) by Mac McCaughan & Annie Hayden

05. Miss Mistletoe by Christmas in July

06. The Christmas Light by Beau Jennings

07. Signs & Wonders by Mini Trees

08. Christmas in the Borough of our Birth by Virgin of the Birds

09. Christmas Song by Thee Mightees

10. Won't Be Alone Tonight by Mike Krol

11. Yellow Bike by Pedro the Lion

12. La Nuit by SuperBravo

13. Christmas is a Time for Dreaming by L'Resorts

14. Underneath the Mistletoe by Charlie Marie

15. Lonely Man of Winter by Sufjan Stevens featuring Melissa Mary Ahern

16. Lights on by Richard Walters

17. Christmas for Cowboys performed by Samantha Crain

18. Christmas, the Sequel by Paul Thomas Saunders

19. Wintervention by The Classic Brown

20. Christmas Time (Keep it Together) by Annie Booth

21. Merry Christmas on New Year's Eve by wejzak

22. Christmas, Burn it all by Randolph's Leap featuring the Olive Grove All-Stars

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.