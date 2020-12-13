News

Listen to Christmas Underground’s 2020 Mix Featuring Obscure Indie Rock Christmas Songs Jim Goodwin’s Christmas Storytelling Mix Features Andrew Bird, Purple Mountains, and Some Great Bands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of





Jim Goodwin of the Christmas Underground blog is back with this year’s indie rock Christmas mix, this year simply titled Christmas Storytelling. For over a decade now Goodwin has tirelessly been putting together an annual mix of indie rock Christmas songs, handing CDs out to friends and also posting it online via Mixcloud and Christmas Underground. You might recognize a few of the artists (this year’s mix includes recognizable names such as Andrew Bird, Purple Mountains, Saintseneca, and Crocodiles), but many of the artists are likely somewhat obscure to even ardent followers of indie music. Every mix’s cover art features a parody of a different Belle and Sebastian album, EP, or single cover, all featuring Goodwin in a Santa hat. This year’s cover art (see above) was inspired by the cover of Belle and Sebastian’s 2002-released Storytelling soundtrack. Check out the 2020 mix below.

We asked Goodwin to comment on this year’s mix and here’s what he had to say: “

This could very well have been the Christmas soundtrack to the darkest timeline, curated in the aftermath of a divisive presidential election and in the heart of a global pandemic. However, in the wake of a Biden win and with a vaccine on the horizon, it was hard not to be hopeful despite the uncertainty. It turns out I was not the only one—so many great songs came out that acknowledge the year that was, but embraced a hopeful future. There is no better example than London-based singer/songwriter Thom Stone, whose ‘Merry Christmas (What a Hell of a Year),’ finds him thankful to be alive during this terrible year. Even songs that overtly complain about the year are still based in hope, such as Meiko’s ‘This Year Can Kiss My Ass.’ Other highlights are the Scottish indie pop band Randolph’s Leap, whose ‘Stay Away this Christmas’ is both great advice and a ton of fun. There is a stretch or two on here, such as Purple Mountains’ ‘Snow is Falling on Manhattan,’ but with Karl Blau covering the song this year, along with Chilly Gonzales, Feist and Jarvis Cocker, it appears to have been claimed by Christmas. Technically, there is even a parody song on here—the anonymous King Gizzard and the Shitpost Wizard, whose ‘Christmas Lights’ is a sendup of the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard song ‘Vegemite.’ That song has been a dark horse favorite amongst many early listeners, and really helped add to the lighter mood of the mix. With the help of these hopeful, funny, beautiful and loving songs, Christmas Storytelling ended up being one of my happiest, in spite of this most decidedly inhospitable year.”

Goodwin launched Christmas Underground in 2012. “The premise of the blog was not just to talk up bands that I like, because many of the bands I like put out terrible Christmas songs, but to specifically try to find great songs from smaller bands,” Goodwin previously explained to us via email in regards to 2018’s mix. “I’m not interested in Eric Clapton’s Christmas record…the site is really meant for great, lesser-known bands.”

Goodwin first started making his Christmas mixes when he was working at the Record Exchange in Roanoke, VA and all the employees agreed to trade Christmas mixes. Each of Goodwin’s mixes includes both current Christmas songs and ones from previous years.

Christmas Mix 2020: Christmas Storytelling Tracklist:

1. Randolph’s Leap: Stay Away This Christmas

2. Sleepwalkers: Christmas Morning

3. Crocodiles: Christmas in Hell

4. JW Francis: Christmas Heartache

5. King Gizzard and the Shitpost Wizard: Christmas Lights

6. Swampmeat Family Band: A Present for Me

7. A.R. Pinewood: Tis the Season

8. Andrew Bird: Andalucia

9. Grace Eden: Hold You

10. Meiko: This Year Can Kiss My Ass

11. Girlhouse: Ugly Xmas Sweater Party

12. Hanemoon: Christmas Time Goes By

13. Night Flowers: Snowfall

14. Jacklen Ro: C U Christmas Day

15. Christmas Aguilera: Why Can’t I Go To Sleep?

16. Rachael Dadd (with Rozi Plain and Kate Stables): We Built Our Houses Well

17. Purple Mountains: Snow Falling in Manhattan

18. Willie J. Healey: Merry Christmas

19. Thom Stone: Merry Christmas (What a Hell of a Year)

20. Saintseneca: Winter Breaking

21. The Martial Arts: Snow Flakes

22. Charlie’s Hand Movements: Snow Globe

23. Polish Club: Countdown

