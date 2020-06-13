News

Listen to John Prine’s Final Song “I Remember Everything” and Watch a Tribute Show to Him Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine Features Jason Isbell, Bill Murray, Kurt Vile, Kacey Musgraves, and More

Photography by Jim McGuire



The final song recorded by John Prine before his untimely death has been shared. It’s entitled “I Remember Everything” and was shared in conjunction with Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, a tribute show featuring Jason Isbell, Bill Murray, Kurt Vile, Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Bacon, Jim James, and more. Prine died of complications from COVID-19 in April at age 73. Check out both “I Remember Everything” and Picture Show below.

“I Remember Everything” shares much in common with the spare “Summer’s End” from 2018’s Tree of Forgiveness album. The song recounts Prine’s endless days on the road and time apart from his wife of 24 years, Fiona Whelan Prine. In part the song recaps: “I remember every town/And every hotel room/And every song I ever sang/On a guitar out of tune.”

Of course Picture Show included appearances and performances by those closest to him including Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Kacey Musgraves, and Bonnie Raitt. The most touching moments though came towards the end of the show with some not as expected faces that hinted at the breadth of impact that Prine has had. A rendition of “In Spite of Ourselves” by Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick was both endearingly ragged as it was utterly charming. Of the more produced segments, Kurt Vile’s appropriately spacey take on “Crazy As a Loon” captured Prine’s humor as well as his warmth. Vile was backed Zoom style by a cast of supporting characters including Jim James (My Morning Jacket), John Paul White (Civil Wars), Courtney Marie Andrews, and long time Prine sideman Pat McLaughlin. Bill Murray’s story of joining Prine on stage with no notice at the Grand Ole Opry was a great recollection of a classic Prine moment of inclusiveness. Murray’s sombrero and not quite full bottle of Tito’s Vodka helped to set the stage. Moments with Prine’s wife (Fiona Whelan Prine), kids, and tour crew were heartrending, but also spoke to the great admiration with which they all held Prine and their pride in getting to share him with the world.

