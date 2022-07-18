 Listen to Lou Reed’s 1965 Demo of “Heroin” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Listen to Lou Reed’s 1965 Demo of “Heroin”

Words & Music, May 1965 Due Out August 26 via Light in the Attic

Jul 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Julian Schnabel
Bookmark and Share


Light in the Attic, in collaboration with Laurie Anderson, will be releasing a new Lou Reed compilation album, Words & Music, May 1965, which features original demos of songs later recorded by The Velvet Underground as well as never-before-heard compositions. Today, they have shared a 1965 demo of Reed performing “Heroin,” the final version of which would be featured on the band’s 1967 album The Velvet Underground & Nico. The demo was recorded alongside bandmate John Cale. Listen below.

Words & Music, May 1965 was produced by Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Hal Willner, and Matt Sullivan, with liner notes by Greil Marcus. An accompanying six-song digital EP, Gee Whiz, 1958-1964, will be released on October 7.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent