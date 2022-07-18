News

Listen to Lou Reed’s 1965 Demo of “Heroin” Words & Music, May 1965 Due Out August 26 via Light in the Attic

Photography by Julian Schnabel



Light in the Attic, in collaboration with Laurie Anderson, will be releasing a new Lou Reed compilation album, Words & Music, May 1965, which features original demos of songs later recorded by The Velvet Underground as well as never-before-heard compositions. Today, they have shared a 1965 demo of Reed performing “Heroin,” the final version of which would be featured on the band’s 1967 album The Velvet Underground & Nico. The demo was recorded alongside bandmate John Cale. Listen below.

Words & Music, May 1965 was produced by Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Hal Willner, and Matt Sullivan, with liner notes by Greil Marcus. An accompanying six-song digital EP, Gee Whiz, 1958-1964, will be released on October 7.

