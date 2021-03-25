News

Listen to New 4AD Covers From Future Islands, Jenny Hval, Bradford Cox, and Dry Cleaning Bills & Aches & Blues Due Out April 2





4AD just shared the third set of songs to be featured on their upcoming compilation album Bills & Aches & Blues, which celebrates the label’s 20th anniversary and will be out on April 2. The new song set features Future Islands covering “The Moon Is Blue” by Colourbox, Jenny Hval covering “Sunbathing” by Lush, Dry Cleaning covering “Oblivion” by Grimes, and Bradford Cox covering “Mountain Battles” by The Breeders. Listen to all covers below.

Bills & Aches & Blues will be available digitally on April 2, and will receive a vinyl/CD release on June 23. A deluxe vinyl boxset will also be available later this year. The first 12 months’ profits from the album will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles-based after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music.

Previously 4AD shared the first five songs of the compilation, which featurd covers from Tkay Maidza (performing “Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies), U.S. Girls (“Junkyard” by The Birthday Party), Aldous Harding (“Revival” by Deerhunter), The Breeders (“Dirt Eaters” by His Name is Alive), and new signing Maria Somerville (“Seabird” by Air Miami).

Then 4AD shared the second set of songs from the compilation: Tune-Yards covering The Breeders’ “Cannonball,” Helado Negro covering Deerhunter’s “Futurism,” Spencer covering Grimes’ “Genesis,” Efterklang covering Piano Magic’s “Postal,” and Bing and Ruth covering Pixies’ “Gigantic.”





Bills & Aches & Blues Tracklist:

1. Tkay Maidza: Where Is My Mind? (Pixies)

2. U.S. Girls: Junkyard (The Birthday Party)

3. Aldous Harding: Revival (Deerhunter)

4. The Breeders: Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive)

5. Maria Somerville: Seabird (Air Miami)

6. Tune-Yards: Cannonball (The Breeders)

7. Spencer.: Genesis (Grimes)

8. Helado Negro: Futurism (Deerhunter)

9. Efterklang Postal: (Piano Magic)

10. Bing and Ruth: Gigantic (Pixies)

11. Future Islands: The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox)

12. Jenny Hval: Sunbathing (Lush)

13. Dry Cleaning: Oblivion (Grimes)

14. Bradford Cox: Mountain Battles (Breeders)

15. SOHN: Song To The Siren (Tim Buckley)

16. Becky and The Birds: The Wolves Act I and II (Bon Iver)

17. Ex:Re: Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead)

18. Big Thief: Off You (The Breeders)

