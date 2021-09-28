Listen to New Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito Collaboration “rom com 2021”
The Latest Release in Adult Swim’s Singles Program
Sep 28, 2021
Photography by Brian Ziff
Adult Swim has shared a new Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito collaboration as a part of their ongoing singles program. The song, “rom com 2021,” is a remix of Soccer Mommy’s “rom com 2004” with new and poppy production from Kero Kero Bonito. Listen below.
“We were very excited to be invited to work on ‘rom com 2021,’” state Kero Kero Bonito in a press release. “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”
The original “rom com 2004” came out this summer and was one of our Songs of the Week. Soccer Mommy’s latest album, Color Theory, came out last year via Loma Vista. Earlier this year, Kero Kero Bonito released their newest EP, Civilisation II, via Polyvinyl.
