Listen to Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Cover Hole’s “Malibu” “Malibu” Was Recorded For Sirius XMU





After performing a Deadstar cover in an empty cricket stadium with Stella Donnelly, five-piece (well, in this case, four) Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have now released another cover: Hole’s “Malibu.”

Recorded for a Sirius XMU session, the band, minus drummer Marcel Tussie, delivers a bright, summertime tune. With layered vocals, gentle acoustic melodies and some resonant keys the band takes the classic song and somehow makes it all the more timeless.

Last month, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their sophomore album, Sideways to New Italy via Sub Pop. The album comes on the heels of 2018’s debut album, Hope Downs, also released via Sub Pop. Hope Downs was our Album of the Week, one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018, and our #1 Debut Album of 2018.

Sideways to New Italy also includes “Cars In Space,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track co-directed by fellow Aussie musician Julia Jacklin with her regular collaborator Nick Mckk. “Cars In Space” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “She’s There,” via a video for the single. “She’s There” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Falling Thunder,” also via a video for the track. “Falling Thunder” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then the band released a video of them performing early single “Angeline” remotely and separately from their homes (the song is not found on either of their albums, but was released as a single back in 2013). Then they shared one last pre-release single from it, “Cameo,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Cameo.”

Read our interview with the band.

Read our review of Sideways to New Italy.

