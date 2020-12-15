News

Little Dragon and Moses Sumney Team Up for New Song “The Other Lover” New Single Out Now via Ninja Tune

Photography by Arya Haliba



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have teamed up with American singer Moses Sumney for the new song “The Other Lover.” The song is a duet with Little Dragon vocalist Yukimi Nagano and a rework of Little Dragon’s “Another Lover,” featured on their most recent album, New Me, Same Us, released back in March via Ninja Tune. “The Other Lover” is out now via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

Little Dragon collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “When we reached out to Moses we didn’t know what to expect. What we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice. We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this.”

Sumney had this to say: “I’ve been listening to Little Dragon for a very long time; as a teen, their first album impressed upon me just how infinite modern soul music can be. When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (‘shook, as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with.”

Sumney released a new double album, græ, back in May via Jagjaguwar, which earned him a spot on the cover of our current print issue. He recently performed the album’s “Bless Me” on the Soul Train Awards, which aired on BET. In July Sumney shared a video for the new track “Monumental,” one recorded for a new ad campaign for the fashion designer Thom Browne’s spring 2021 collection. “Monumental” was one of our Songs of the Week. In August, Sumeny also did NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series and covered Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” for Amazon Music.

Previously Little Dragon shared New Me, Same Us’ first single, “Hold On.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Are You Feeling Sad?,” which featured Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis. Then they did a performance of the album’s “Another Lover” for COLORS STUDIOS and did a livestreamed album release concert, followed by a Q&A. Little Dragon consists of vocalist Yukimi Nagano, multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin on drums and percussion. The band self-produced and self-recorded New Me, Same Us in their home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.

