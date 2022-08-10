Little Dragon Announce New EP, Share New Single “Frisco”
Opening the Door EP Due Out September 16 via Ninja Tune
Aug 10, 2022
Photography by Jacob Ekvall
Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have announced the release of a new EP, Opening the Door, which will be out on September 16 via Ninja Tune. They have also shared a new single from the EP, “Frisco.” Listen to the new song and view the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.
In a press release, the band state: “Opening the Door represents being brave and moving forward into the unknown. Endless possibilities and embracing uncertainty. We have so much new music to share, and it feels like we are finally opening the door and releasing it out from our bubble and into the universe!”
Last December, Little Dragon released the EP Drifting Out via Ninja Tune.
The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out last year via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.
Opening The Door Tracklist:
1. Stay (feat. JID)
2. Frisco
3. Peace (feat. Stefan Sandberg)
