Tuesday, December 7th, 2021  
Little Dragon Release New EP; Features Kelsey Lu, Yo-Yo Ma, and Jacob Koranyi

Drifting Out EP Out Now via Ninja Tune

Dec 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mous Lamrabat
Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have released a new EP titled Drifting Out. The EP is a collection of three iterations of one song—it contains the titular track, followed by a Kelsey Lu remix and another reworking of the song from classical artists Yo-Yo Ma and Jacob Koranyi. It is out now via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

“It’s been special to work with great classical musicians Jakob Koranyi and Yo-Yo Ma,” the band state in a press release. “They fit the song perfectly and lift the story. I think most people can relate to the feeling of having their head in the clouds and wishing to be more grounded. It’s an intimate song, we are happy to let it go and share it finally…!”

The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out last year via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

