News

All





Little Dragon Share New Song “Are You Feeling Sad?” (Feat. Kali Uchis) New Me, Same Us Due Out March 27 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Mous Lamrabat



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon are releasing a new album, New Me, Same Us, on March 27 via Ninja Tune. Now they have shared another song from it, "Are You Feeling Sad?" It features Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis. Listen to it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about "Are You Feeling Sad?" in a press release: "We are super excited Kali features on this track. All of a sudden, at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!"

Previously Little Dragon shared the album's first single, "Hold On." It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Little Dragon consists of vocalist Yukimi Nagano, multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin on drums and percussion. The band self-produced and self-recorded New Me, Same Us in their home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The band collectively had this to say about New Me, Same Us in a previous press release: "This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we've been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.... We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are."

Little Dragon released their last album, Season High, back in April 2017 via Loma Vista. That was followed by 2018's Lover Chanting EP. Last October they shared a brand new song, "Tongue Kissing," that is not featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.

Also read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Little Dragon.

Little Dragon Tour Dates:

Mar 07 Gothenburg, Sweden - Musikens Hus *SOLD OUT

Mar 09 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

Mar 10 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA *SOLD OUT

Mar 12 Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg *SOLD OUT

Mar 13 Warsaw, Poland - Niebo *SOLD OUT

Mar 15 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

Mar 16 Vienna, Austria - Flex

Mar 18 Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte

Mar 19 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

Mar 21 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique *SOLD OUT

Mar 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Mar 25 Paris, France - Gaîté Lyrique *SOLD OUT

Mar 26 London, UK - 02 Brixton Academy

Apr 15 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Apr 17 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Apr 18 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

Apr 20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Apr 21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Apr 22 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Apr 24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Apr 25 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Apr 27 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

Apr 28 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Apr 29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 01 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

May 04 Seattle, WA - Showbox *SOLD OUT

May 05 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 06 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

May 08 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

May 09 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

May 11 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

May 12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

May 16 Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.