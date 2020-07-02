News

Little Dragon Share Video for "Where You Belong" New Me, Same Us Out Now via Ninja Tune; Also Watch Their Recent Tiny Desk (Home) Concert





Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon released a new album, New Me, Same Us, back in March via Ninja Tune (stream it here). Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Where You Belong.” Chris Saunders directed the video, which mixes new more traditional music video footage of the band with 10 years worth of archival images of them live, backstage, and on tour. Saunders directed the band’s new performance in Gothenburg, Sweden remotely from Paris and Swedish filmmaker Pether Lindgren collected the archival footage and edited the whole thing together. The band also recently did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. Watch both videos below.

Previously Little Dragon shared the album’s first single, “Hold On.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Are You Feeling Sad?,” which featured Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis. Then they did a performance of the album’s “Another Lover” for COLORS STUDIOS and did a livestreamed album release concert, followed by a Q&A.

Little Dragon consists of vocalist Yukimi Nagano, multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin on drums and percussion. The band self-produced and self-recorded New Me, Same Us in their home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The band collectively had this to say about New Me, Same Us in a previous press release: “This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger…. We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.”

Little Dragon released their last album, Season High, back in April 2017 via Loma Vista. That was followed by 2018’s Lover Chanting EP. Last October they shared a brand new song, “Tongue Kissing,” that is not featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.

Also read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Little Dragon.

