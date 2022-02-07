News

Little Dragon’s Fredrik Wallin Announces Debut Solo EP, Shares New Single “One Day” Banner of Lost Belief Due Out May 13 on Small Matter





Little Dragon’s Fredrik Wallin has announced the release of his debut EP as a solo artist under the moniker FredAtLast. The EP, Banner of Lost Belief, will be out on May 13 via Small Matter. Wallin has also shared a single from the EP, “One Day.” Check it out below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Wallin describes “One Day” in a press release as: “a meditation on impermanence and our way of dealing with loss. A plea to our nearest to be: nearer, dearer and more daring.”

In December, Little Dragon shared a new EP, Drifting Out. Their most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out in 2020 via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Banner of Lost Belief Tracklist:

1. One Day

2. Banner Burns

3. This Town

4. Salty Doubts

5. A Lost Belief

