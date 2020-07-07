Liv.e Confirms the Details of Her Debut Album, Shares New Song “I Been Livin”
Couldn’t Wait to Tell You Due July 31 Via In Real Life
Dallas-born/Los Angeles-based R&B singer/producer Liv.e has announced the details of her debut album, Couldn’t Wait to Tell You, and shared its final single, “I Been Livin,” via an accompanying video. Couldn’t Wait to Tell You is due out July 31 via In Real Life. She has also shared Couldn’t Wait to Tell You’s tracklist and album art. Listen to the single and view the tracklist below.
“I Been Livin” is the fifth and most mellow single off Couldn’t Wait to Tell You following “SirLadyMakemFall,” LazyEaterBetsOnHerLikeness,” “Bout These Pipedreams,” and “Lessons From My Mistakes...but I Lost Your Number.” Liv.e also posted an 11-minute live performance in March. Listen to these releases and their accompanying videos below.
Liv.e’s series of releases earned her notable cosigns from artists like Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monáe, and Earl Sweatshirt. Last year she featured on Sweatshirt’s Feet of Clay and opened for him on his Fire It Up tour.
Couldn’t Wait to Tell You Tracklist:
1. What's The Real
2. How It Made Me Feel
3. These Pipedreams
4. Stories With Aunt Liv
5. Lessons From My Mistakes...But I Lost Your Number
6. About Love At 21
7. She's My Brand New Crush
8. To Unplug
9. Cut To The Chase
10. Moving On Felt Great and This Feels (Good) Too
11. It'll Be Okay (Hymnal5)
12. I Been Livin
13. How She Stay Conflicted...I Hope He Understands
14. You The One Fish In The Sea
15. Sir Lady Makem Fall
16. These Past Years...Told By Lord Byron
17. You're Wasted Let's Go Home
18. Watchu Need Reminded By Akeema Zane
19. Lazy Eater Bets On Her Likeness
20. Bout My Big Man Batter
