Liv Slingerland Shares New Single “Temporary Letdown” Debut Solo Album Hey You Out August 5th via Righteous Babe Records

Photography by Emma Cole



Indie pop guitarist and singer/songwriter Liv Slingerland has been long in-demand as a bassist and guitarist in both the indie and pop scenes, playing with artists as diverse as Lauren Ruth Ward, Alex Lahey, Overcoats, Halsey, and Olivia Rodrigo. In the midst of that busy schedule though, she has signed with Ani DeFranco’s Righteous Babe Records and is breaking out this year with her forthcoming solo debut album, Hey You, out August 5th.

Slingerland announced the record last month with its title track and lead single, “Hey You,” and today Slingerland has shared another new single, “Temporary Letdown.”

After the buzzing edges or the record’s title track, “Temporary Letdown” sees Slingerland pivoting towards a sweet and glossy indie pop sound. The track comes tinged with glittering new wave synths and a dreamy mid-tempo feel, but it takes on a new life when Slingerland launches into the massive sing-along chorus, delivering a performance worthy of the ‘80s icons she draws from.

As Slingerland describes, “For me, the song serves as a reminder that you can always find a way back to the place you want to see yourself despite whatever chaos you might find yourself in in the moment.”

Check out the song below. Hey You is out everywhere on August 5th via Righteous Babe Records.

<p>