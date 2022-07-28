Living Hour Share Video for New Single “Miss Miss Miss”
Someday Is Today Due Out September 2 via Kanine
Jul 28, 2022
Photography by Adam Kelly
Canadian band Living Hour have shared a video for their new single, “Miss Miss Miss.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Someday Is Today, which will be out on September 2 via Kanine. View the video, directed and animated by Rebekah Heppner, below.
In a press release, lead singer Sam Sarty states: “This song is about growing up in Winnipeg and continuing to live in the same town as a budding adult. My whole life I’ve driven, biked, bussed, gotten rides up and down Portage Avenue time and time again. In so many different headspaces and seasons of my life I’ve passed the same neon horse sign of the Palomino Club. This song is a celebration of the horse, constantly climbing higher, up and away from Portage Ave, my secret symbol of hope, a beauty to behold. Then, one day, the Palomino Club and the horse were gone. I miss I miss I miss seeing my roadside Queen.”
Director Heppner adds: “To me, ‘Miss Miss Miss’ is a song of reminiscence and a longing for the past—a sentiment that is not only present in the narrative of this music video but that I hope is also felt through the visual style. These themes made the entire process very nostalgic for me, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to work on this with Living Hour!”
Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the album track “Feelings Meeting,” featuring Jay Som. They later shared the album track “No Body,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
