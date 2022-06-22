 Living Hour Share Video for New Single “No Body” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022  
Living Hour Share Video for New Single “No Body”

Someday Is Today Due Out September 2 via Kanine

Jun 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Adam Kelly
Canadian band Living Hour have shared a video for their new single, “No Body.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Someday Is Today, which will be out on September 2 via Kanine. View the video, directed by lead singer Sam Sarty, below.

In a press release, Sarty states: “This song is about dissociating at a restaurant and feeling completely isolated and alone in the experience. Close friends all around but you can’t reach out, you can’t say anything, hands numb, mind far away and foggy. Trying to ground myself with observations and saying my middle name; focus on something small like the rainbow floating through the glass. The background voices are calming, more positive thoughts pushing the mind into a softer world. A diner is a diner, your friends love you, the sky is still out there.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the album track “Feelings Meeting,” featuring Jay Som.

