Liz Phair Announces First New Album in 11 Years, Shares New Song “Spanish Doors” Soberish Due Out June 4 via Chrysalis

Photography by Eszter+David



Liz Phair has announced her first album in 11 years, Soberish. It will be released on June 4 via Chrysalis. Phair has also shared a new song from the album, titled “Spanish Doors.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Phair describes her new song in a press release as being “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs.” She adds, “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time, but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

She also speaks about the meaning behind the album’s title and cover art: “Soberish can be about partying. It can be about self-delusion. It can be about chasing that first flush of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It’s not self-destructive or out of control; it’s as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up. That’s why I chose to symbolize Soberish with a crossroads, with a street sign. It’s best described as a simple pivot of perspective. When you meet your ‘ish’ self again after a period of sobriety, there’s a deep recognition and emotional relief that floods you, reminding you that there is more to life, more to reality and to your own soul than you are consciously aware of. But if you reach for too much of a good thing, or starve yourself with too little, you’ll lose that critical balance.”

Soberish was produced by longtime Liz Phair collaborator Brad Wood, who produced her iconic debut album Exile in Guyville. Phair’s last album was 2010’s Funstyle. Earlier this year she shared Soberish single “Hey Lou” and another track from the album, “Good Side,” was shared in 2019.

Soberish Tracklist:

1. Spanish Doors

2. The Game

3. Hey Lou

4. In There

5. Good Side

6. Sheridan Side

7. Ba Ba Ba

8. Soberish

9. Soul Sucker

10. Lonely Street

11. Dosage

12. Bad Kitty

13. Rain Scene

