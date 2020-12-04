News

Local Natives and Classixx Team Up for New Song “Francesca” Their Second Collaborative Single

Photography by Pia Riverola



Los Angeles indie rockers Local Natives and LA electronic duo Classixx have teamed up for a new song, “Francesca.” It follows “Weekends,” another collaborative single both bands shared last month that made our Songs of the Week list. Listen to “Francesca” below.

Classixx collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Francesca’ is a song that we've always wanted to make. Bright poly synths, big resonant drums and an anthemic vocal stack. When Kelcey [Ayer, of Local Natives] first sang the verse and chorus melodies softly at a piano, it felt like our opportunity to go for it. It took us a while to finish ‘Francesca.’ The framework came together quickly but we really took our time with every sound and section. I'm not sure if it comes across as a carefully crafted production, but I do feel triumphant when I hear it because it sounds just like the song we always imagined.”

Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released back in April 2019 on Loma Vista, but they put out a new EP, Sour Lemon, in October. One of Sour Lemon’s singles, “Lemon,” featured guest vocals from Sharon Van Etten. There was also a video for the song that also features Van Etten. In April Local Natives traded remixes with Foals. Earlier this week, Local Natives’ vocalist/instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer shared a new song under his Jaws of Love. moniker titled “m&m.”

Classixx’s last album, Faraway Reach, came out in 2016 via Innovative Leisure. Earlier this year they released another new single, “One More Song,” which featured Roosevelt.

