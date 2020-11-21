News

Local Natives and Classixx Team Up for New Song “Weekends” A Second Collaborative Single is Due Out December 3 via Innovative Leisure

Photography by Pia Riverola



Los Angeles indie rockers Local Natives and LA electronic duo Classixx have teamed up for a new song, “Weekends.” They’ve also announced that a second new single from the collaboration, “Francesca,” is due out December 3 via Innovative Leisure. “Weekends” is an effervescent slice of dance-pop akin to Chromeo. Listen below.

Classixx collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “These two songs were made as a collaboration in the true sense of the word. We met the Local Natives guys at a wedding in Mexico and immediately connected. They're such a vibrant live band and it was important to us that their musicianship and vocal harmony came through. The tunes were a group effort and it was a privilege to work on them together, it felt like being a part of a small community.”

Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released back in April 2019 on Loma Vista, but they put out a new EP, Sour Lemon, in October. One of Sour Lemon’s singles, “Lemon,” featured guest vocals from Sharon Van Etten. There was also a video for the song that also features Van Etten. In April Local Natives traded remixes with Foals. Earlier this week, Local Natives’ vocalist/instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer shared a new song under his Jaws of Love. moniker titled “m&m.”

Classixx’s last album, Faraway Reach, came out in 2016 via Innovative Leisure. Earlier this year they released another new single, “One More Song,” which featured Roosevelt.

