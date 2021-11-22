 Local Natives Share Soft Rock Covers EP Featuring Music from “The Shrink Next Door” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 22nd, 2021  
Local Natives Share Soft Rock Covers EP Featuring Music from “The Shrink Next Door”

Music From the Pen Gala 1983 Out Now via Loma Vista

Nov 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Local Natives have shared a new EP consisting of soft rock covers which they performed on an episode of the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door. The EP, entitled Music From the Pen Gala 1983, includes covers of songs by Roxy Music, Michael McDonald, 10cc, and Gerry Rafferty. It is out now via Loma Vista. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Manchester Orchestra shared a Local Natives remix of their song “Bed Head.” Local Natives’ most recent music project, the Sour Lemon EP, came out last year via Loma Vista.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

