Friday, July 22nd, 2022  
Local Natives Share Two New Singles: “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass”

Out Now via Loma Vista

Jul 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Zac Farro
Local Natives have shared a new double single featuring the songs “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” It is the band’s first release of new music in two years, and it is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.

The band state in a press release: “After the heartbreak and insanity of the past few years, when we finally got together to make music again, these songs reconnected and reignited us.”

They add, regarding “Hourglass”: “It explores the difficulty when feeling divided and isolated from some of the people we love most while knowing the time we have with them is finite, and contains some of our favorite Local Natives lyrics.”

Local Natives released an EP, Sour Lemon, in 2020. Their most recent album was Violet Street, which was released in 2019 on Loma Vista.

