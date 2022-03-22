News

All





Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Announced—Wet Leg, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Glass Animals, and More Plus Local Natives, Horsegirl, Caroline Polachek, and Pom Pom Squad





This year’s Lollapalooza will take place July 28-31 at Grant Park in Chicago. The lineup, which has just been announced, features Wet Leg, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Glass Animals, Local Natives, Horsegirl, Caroline Polachek, Pom Pom Squad, and many more. View the full lineup on the poster above. Tickets go on sale today.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.