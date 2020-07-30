News

Loma Announce Album, Share Lyric Video for New Song "Ocotillo"

Photography by Bryan C. Parker



Loma have announced a new album, Don’t Shy Away, and shared a new song from it, “Ocotillo,” via a lyric video. Don’t Shy Away is due out October 23 via Sub Pop. One song, “Homing,” was produced by Brian Eno. Listen to “Ocotillo” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Don’t Shy Away is the follow-up to the band’s self-titled debut album, released back in February 2018 via Sub Pop. The album features “Half Silences,” a new song the band shared in April 2019 via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Loma consists of Shearwater singer Jonathan Meiburg, alongside Emily Cross (of Cross Record) and Dan Duszynski. Apart from “Homing,” the band self-produced the album, recording it at Dandysounds studio in Dripping Strings, Texas. The band members were working on various separate projects, but in part the support of Brian Eno encouraged them to reconvene. For “Homing” the band sent the stems of the song to Eno and let him do what he liked with it. “I was a little worried,” says Cross. “What if we didn’t like it?” Eno never actually spoke to the band but his mix of the song arrived via email late one night.

Read our 2018 interview with Loma.

Don’t Shy Away Tracklist:

1. I Fix My Gaze

2. Ocotillo

3. Half Silences

4. Elliptical Days

5. Given a Sign

6. Thorn

7. Breaking Waves Like a Stone

8. Blue Rainbow

9. Jenny

10. Don’t Shy Away

11. Homing

