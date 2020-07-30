 Loma Announce Album, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Ocotillo” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, July 30th, 2020  
Subscribe

Loma Announce Album, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Ocotillo”

Don’t Shy Away Due Out October 23 via Sub Pop

Jul 29, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Bryan C. Parker
Bookmark and Share


Loma have announced a new album, Don’t Shy Away, and shared a new song from it, “Ocotillo,” via a lyric video. Don’t Shy Away is due out October 23 via Sub Pop. One song, “Homing,” was produced by Brian Eno. Listen to “Ocotillo” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Don’t Shy Away is the follow-up to the band’s self-titled debut album, released back in February 2018 via Sub Pop. The album features “Half Silences,” a new song the band shared in April 2019 via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Loma consists of Shearwater singer Jonathan Meiburg, alongside Emily Cross (of Cross Record) and Dan Duszynski. Apart from “Homing,” the band self-produced the album, recording it at Dandysounds studio in Dripping Strings, Texas. The band members were working on various separate projects, but in part the support of Brian Eno encouraged them to reconvene. For “Homing” the band sent the stems of the song to Eno and let him do what he liked with it. “I was a little worried,” says Cross. “What if we didn’t like it?” Eno never actually spoke to the band but his mix of the song arrived via email late one night.

Read our 2018 interview with Loma.

Don’t Shy Away Tracklist: 

1. I Fix My Gaze
2. Ocotillo
3. Half Silences
4. Elliptical Days
5. Given a Sign
6. Thorn
7. Breaking Waves Like a Stone
8. Blue Rainbow
9. Jenny
10. Don’t Shy Away
11. Homing 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent