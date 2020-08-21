 Lomelda Shares Video for New Song “Hannah Sun” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, August 21st, 2020  
Subscribe

Lomelda Shares Video for New Song “Hannah Sun”

Hannah Out September 4 via Double Double Whammy

Aug 21, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Bookmark and Share


Texas-born Lomelda, aka Hannah Read, has released the third and final single from her new album, Hannah, out September 4 on Double Double Whammy. Check out the video for the track below.

“This song was written for three maybe four listeners to hear,” Read said in a press release. “But boomer Hannah forgot how the internet works and performed it on YouTube. Now it is for everyone. I am glad that people want to listen to this song, but I don't understand why they want to.”

Hannah was produced by Read and her brother Tommy Read at his studio in Silsbee, TX. The album was recorded over three times over the span of a year as Read strived to get it just right. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent