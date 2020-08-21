News

Lomelda Shares Video for New Song “Hannah Sun” Hannah Out September 4 via Double Double Whammy





Texas-born Lomelda, aka Hannah Read, has released the third and final single from her new album, Hannah, out September 4 on Double Double Whammy. Check out the video for the track below.

“This song was written for three maybe four listeners to hear,” Read said in a press release. “But boomer Hannah forgot how the internet works and performed it on YouTube. Now it is for everyone. I am glad that people want to listen to this song, but I don't understand why they want to.”

Hannah was produced by Read and her brother Tommy Read at his studio in Silsbee, TX. The album was recorded over three times over the span of a year as Read strived to get it just right.

