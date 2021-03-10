News

London Grammar Share New Single “How Does It Feel” Californian Soil Due Out April 16 on Ministry of Sound/Columbia





British trio London Grammar have shared a new single entitled “How Does It Feel.” It was produced by multi award-winning producer Steve Mac and is the latest release from their upcoming album Californian Soil, which will be out on April 16 via Ministry of Sound/Columbia. Listen to the song below.

Frontwoman Hannah Reid talks about the song in a press release: “I’ve always loved pop music. Some of my favorite writers and singers are female, many who are younger than me but who are absolutely smashing the pop world with amazing songs. This song started off as an experiment, and ended up being one of my favorites on the record. Along with our alternative side, this creates a light and shade on our album that I’ve always wanted to achieve.”

Previously released singles from the upcoming album are “Baby It’s You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Lose Your Head” (also one of our Songs of the Week). The band’s most recent album, Truth Is a Beautiful Thing, came out in 2017 on Ministry of Sound/Metal & Dust.

