Wednesday, August 19th, 2020  
London Grammar Share New Song “Baby It’s You”

First New Single in Three Years

Aug 19, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
British trio London Grammar are back with a new song, “Baby It’s You,” which is their first new single in three years, since the 2017 release of their sophomore album, Truth Is a Beautiful Thing. Listen below.

The band co-produced the song with George FitzGerald. There’s no word as to whether or not there’s a new album on the way, right now it’s just a standalone single.

Truth Is a Beautiful Thing was the follow-up to 2013’s debut, If You Wait, and was produced by Paul Epworth (Florence and the Machine, Bloc Party), Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck), Tim Bran and Roy Kerr, and Jon Hopkins. 

