News

All





London Grammar Share New Song “Baby It’s You” First New Single in Three Years





British trio London Grammar are back with a new song, “Baby It’s You,” which is their first new single in three years, since the 2017 release of their sophomore album, Truth Is a Beautiful Thing. Listen below.

The band co-produced the song with George FitzGerald. There’s no word as to whether or not there’s a new album on the way, right now it’s just a standalone single.

Truth Is a Beautiful Thing was the follow-up to 2013’s debut, If You Wait, and was produced by Paul Epworth (Florence and the Machine, Bloc Party), Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck), Tim Bran and Roy Kerr, and Jon Hopkins.

Read our 2017 interview with London Grammar about Truth Is a Beautiful Thing.

Also read our 2013 interview with London Grammar.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.