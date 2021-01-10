News

London Grammar Share Video for New Song “Lose Your Head” Californian Soil Due Out April 9 via Ministry of Sound/Columbia





British trio London Grammar are releasing a new album, Californian Soil, on April 9 via Ministry of Sound/Columbia. Now they have shared a new song from it, “Lose Your Head,” via a video for it. Zhang + Knight directed the video. Watch it below.

Frontwoman Hannah Reid had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Lose Your Head’ is about power and control in relationships. The lyrics are quite dark, but I wanted to show the song in an upbeat way.”

Californian Soil is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2017’s Truth Is a Beautiful Thing and 2013’s debut, If You Wait. The album includes “Baby It’s You,” a new song the band shared last August that was one of our Songs of the Week.

