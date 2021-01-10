London Grammar Share Video for New Song “Lose Your Head”
Californian Soil Due Out April 9 via Ministry of Sound/Columbia
British trio London Grammar are releasing a new album, Californian Soil, on April 9 via Ministry of Sound/Columbia. Now they have shared a new song from it, “Lose Your Head,” via a video for it. Zhang + Knight directed the video. Watch it below.
Frontwoman Hannah Reid had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Lose Your Head’ is about power and control in relationships. The lyrics are quite dark, but I wanted to show the song in an upbeat way.”
Californian Soil is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2017’s Truth Is a Beautiful Thing and 2013’s debut, If You Wait. The album includes “Baby It’s You,” a new song the band shared last August that was one of our Songs of the Week.
Read our 2017 interview with London Grammar about Truth Is a Beautiful Thing.
Also read our 2013 interview with London Grammar.
