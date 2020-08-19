News

Long Division: Much loved UK DIY festival announces new crowdfunder and compilation 10 artists including Life Model, Bunkerpop and Cowgirl feature on new LP

It's been a barren year for both the industry and music fans in general. Particularly with the live and festival circuits having become decimated by the impact of Covid-19. One of those events that's had to write off this year is Long Division, a multi venue festival held in the West Yorkshire town of Wakefield. Originally due to be held in June, the 2020 event would have been its tenth anniversary. So having initially rescheduled for November 2020, Long Division then decided to put the festival back a year to June 2021.

Since then, they've been engaged in a crowdfunding campaign to help support the festival in the wake of Covid-19's significant impact on the live music industry. The festival are hoping to raise a minimum of £6,000 in order to not only guarantee its safety for the future, but also to support the local arts community in Wakefield. The crowdfunder aims to create a number of new freelance jobs and artist commissions, alongside education and mentoring opportunities for young people.

As part of the Crowdfunder, Long Division have announced New Additions: Volume 2 . The second in a run of compilations curated by the festival as part of their as part of their commitment to supporting grassroots artists, New Additions: Volume 2 features brand new songs and recordings from artists who had been scheduled to perform at Long Division 2020. Pressed onto 12" vinyl thanks to support from independent label Last Night From Glasgow, the compilation features 10 songs from a bunch of exciting new artists, and runs on a co-op model with all proceeds to be distributed evenly amongst the acts.

Featured artists include East Yorkshire post-punk quintet Priestgate, lo-fi rock n roll from York's Cowgirl, Pontefract's Macroscope, and experimental psych pop from Hull's Bunkerpop. Thanks to Last Night From Glasgow ,there's also a number of Scottish acts on the record, with contributions from Glasgow dreampop outfit Life Model, fellow Glaswegians Lemon Drink, and Edinburgh's Mt. Doubt.

Bunkerpop

The full tracklisting is as follows:-

1. Cowgirl - Wasn't Listening

2. Priestgate - Now

3. Life Model - Walking Backwards

4. Lemon Drink - Manic

5. Mt. Doubt - Stairwell Songs

6. HerTiltedMoons - Orange Grove

7. In The Morning Lights - Milk And Honey

8. Bunkerpop - C'est Comme De Robots N'est Pas

9. Macroscope - Reveal

10. The State Of Georgia - Little Tiny Ones

As part of the festival's co-operative nature, each of the record's participants along with Long Division founder and festival director Dean Freeman has reviewed another artist's track off the album.

In The Morning Lights on Cowgirl's "Wasn't Listening"

"'Wasn't Listening' is everything we've been missing from the Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 sound track. Makes you wanna run, fast. MASSIVE tune."

The State of Georgia on Priestgate's "Now"

"Transports the listener to indie clubs of the early 1980s with sliding heartfelt vocals reminiscent of Robert Smith of The Cure and a driving beat. The chorus hook is catchy and memorable and by the end of the first listen I found myself singing along. The song makes me want to turn it up loud and listen to it whilst driving fast along an open road. This could easily become a well-known indie anthem and fill the indie dancefloors (when we're allowed)"

The State Of Georgia

Dean Freeman on Life Model's "Walking Backwards"

"Everyone who knows me or has seen a Long Division line-up knows I love Scottish bands. It's weird, I'll hear something brand new on 6Music and think "wow, that's awesome" and it'll turn out to be some instrumental band from Falkirk. So anyway, here's another one. I don't hear much dreampop from North of the Border, but Life Model make me want to address that error. It makes me think of starry nights sitting on the grass at Indietracks festival; wholesome, melancholic waves of half thoughts drifting over you, but also kicking you in the stomach too. I can't wait to see them live some day."

Bunkerpop on Lemon Drink's "Manic"

"Lemon Drink's 'Manic' is a proper indie fizzbomb of a tune. Lo-fi in audio waves and forward motion in tempo it tumbles with sweetness and light as the band cartwheel through the chords, lyrics and beats with mucho enthusiasm. The tune enters a sunny-b breakdown vocal part that is lush with harmonies and vitamin c goodness before revving up towards the finale as the band kick starts back into gear and over the hill into a brilliantly simple guitar solo with echoes of C86 indiepop kicking you gently in the face at a Grange Hill disco. Manic it is."

Cowgirl on Mt Doubt's "Stairwell Songs"

"Nice stripped back arrangement, subtle and evocative instrumentation with sweet harmonies. Dig it."

Priestgate on HerTiltedMoons' "Orange Grove"

"Simply beautiful, a very honest song with melodies to die for."

HerTiltedMoon

Lemon Drink on In The Morning Lights' "Milk And Honey"

"We love the effortless transitions from silky melodies to sharp, funky beats. The opening bars lull you into a false sense of security before you are thrown off the deep end into a full on disco when the chorus drops. A track which can truly keep you on your toes is a rare joy, and Milk And Honey is exactly that."

Macroscope on Bunkerpop's "C'est Comme De Robots N'est Pas"

"'C'est Comme De Robots N'est Pas' by Bunkerpop combines multiple elements of electronic and acoustic percussion alongside a grooving and forward-moving bassline to create a huge sense of drive and propel the track along. This foundation makes a perfect platform for the other instruments such as the guitar, synths and glockenspiel to flow over seamlessly and create a soundscape that feels especially pleasant to be inside. Love the samba-inspired auxiliary percussion parts!"

Mt Doubt on Macroscope's "Reveal"

"There's a tinge of Graham Coxon in the dry guitar jangle of 'Reveal' and a pleasingly reluctant, deadpan vocal delivery through the verses. The chorus is hefty; a sudden wall of celebratory noise. I like this a lot, an anthem of 1998 if ever I've heard one."

Life Model on The State of Georgia's "Little Tiny Ones"

"This is a really beautiful piece of pop music that slowly builds from haunting to huge over the course of a few minutes. The vocals are absolutely incredible. The kind of track that makes you hit repeat right away, just to go on the journey all over again."

The album comes out this Friday (21st August) and retails for £15 on vinyl or £7 digitally from the Long Division Bandcamp page.

If you wish to donate to their crowdfunder in other ways, you can do so via their official website.

Please give generously as DIY events like Long Division are an essential part of the UK's grassroots music culture.