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Lonnie Gunn Shares New Single “Babytooth” Ahead of Debut EP 2013 horsemeat scandal

Photography by Nicole Ngai

Lonnie Gunn has announced her debut EP 2013 horsemeat scandal, out independently on August 6th, alongside new single “Babytooth”.

Written over the course of a year, the seven-track EP explores impermanence, anxiety and grief. Gunn says: “Over the course of the year I spent writing this EP, I was holding onto everything and everyone around me so tightly, as if any moment would be our last moment together. I always feel as though I’m in constant flux between nostalgia and grief, not only over the past, but also the present.”

“Babytooth”, written with Oscar Lang, moves into a more pop-rock sound than previous singles, drawing on the vocal chops and glitch effects of artists like Mitski, Caroline Polachek and Evil Adeline. Gunn says the song tracks “becoming so dependent on someone’s validation and adoration that you regress around them and lose your sense of self.” She adds: “The song, named after my favourite stuffed toy lamb, was born on reflection of a deeply enmeshed relationship, the idea of life without one another feels impossible: you’re a little kid abandoned, desperately waiting for someone to come back to you.”

The EP follows singles “Good Girls Go To Heaven” and “Photocopy.” Her influences include Fiona Apple, Karen O, Mitski, Deerhunter, The Moldy Peaches, and Elastica.

Born in New Jersey and now based in Brighton, Gunn recently supported TTSSFU and opened for Kim Gordon at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in April.

Gunn will host an EP release party at The Rossi Bar in Brighton on August 7th, alongside a run of UK live dates.

2013 horsemeat scandal is out August 6th and available to pre-save now.

Tracklist

1 “I Miss Everything”

2 “Photocopy”

3 “Babytooth”

4 “Pink Butterfly Wing”

5 “Taxidermy Swan”

6 “Good Girls Go to Heaven”

7 “glow in the dark star”

Live Dates

15 Jul – The Shacklewell Arms, London (free entry)

7 Aug – The Rossi Bar, Brighton (EP release party)

4 Sep – Brighton Psych Fest, Brighton

12 Sep – Escape to the City, St. Albans

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