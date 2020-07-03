News

All





Lonnie Holley Releases New Richard Swift-Produced EP and “Like Hell Broke Away” Video National Freedom EP Out Now via Jagjaguwar





Seventy-year-old Alabama-born folk artist and musician Lonnie Holley has released a new EP, National Freedom, and shared a music video for the EP’s “Like Hell Broke Away.” The late Richard Swift produced the five-song EP, recording it at his National Freedom Studio in Cottage Grove, Oregon in 2013 when Holley had a day off from his tour with Deerhunter. Swift is also seen in the video for “Like Hell Broke Away,” which chronicles the recording of the song. Watch the video and stream the EP below.

Holley’s last album was 2018’s MITH. Swift died in 2018 at the young age of 41. As well as being an accomplished solo artist, he was a member of The Shins and The Arcs and produced or co-produced albums by The Shins, Foxygen, Laetitia Sadier, Kevin Morby, Tennis, The Mynabirds, Springtime Carnivore, and others.

Read our review of MITH.

&amp;lt;a href="http://lonnieholley.bandcamp.com/album/national-freedom" mce_href="http://lonnieholley.bandcamp.com/album/national-freedom"&amp;gt;National Freedom by Lonnie Holley&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.