Loop Share Video for New Single “Fermion” Sonancy Due Out March 25 via Cooking Vinyl

Photography by Simon Holliday



U.K. band Loop have shared a video for their new single “Fermion.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming fourth studio album, Sonancy, which will be out on March 25 via Cooking Vinyl. View the Ben Unwin-directed video below.

Sonancy will be the band’s first studio album since 1990’s A Gilded Eternity.

