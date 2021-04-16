Lord Huron Share Lyric Video for New Song “Long Lost”
Long Lost Due Out May 21 via Whispering Pines/Republic
Apr 16, 2021
Photography by Anthony Wilson
Lord Huron are releasing their fourth studio album, Long Lost, on May 21 via Whispering Pines/Republic. Now they have shared another song from it, “Long Lost,” via a lyric video for the title track. A press release says “Long Lost” sounds like if “Roy Orbison and Ennio Morricone finally got around to collaborating,” and that description isn’t far off. Listen below.
When Long Lost was announced they shared a video for a new song from it, “Mine Forever.” The track was one of our Songs of the Week and was previously performed by the band during the second episode of their Alive from Whispering Pines series. The series introduced fans to a character named Mr. Tubbs Tarbell, and a letter supposedly written by him was also released in conjunction with the album’s announcement (read it here).
Long Lost will also feature previously released song “Not Dead Yet.” Their most recent album, Vide Noir, came out in 2018, also on Whispering Pines/Republic.
