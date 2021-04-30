 Lord Huron Share Video for New Song “I Lied” Featuring Allison Ponthier, Announce Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 30th, 2021  
Lord Huron Share Video for New Song “I Lied” Featuring Allison Ponthier, Announce Tour

Long Lost Due Out May 21 via Whispering Pines/Republic

Apr 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ben Schneider
Lord Huron have shared a video for a new song titled “I Lied,” which features Texas-based singer/songwriter Allison Ponthier. It is the latest release from their upcoming album Long Lost, due out on May 21 via Whispering Pines/Republic. They have also announced a fall 2021 tour. The full list of dates can be found below, along with the new video.

Previously released songs from Long Lost are “Mine Forever” (one of our Songs of the Week) and the album’s title track “Long Lost.”

Long Lost will also feature previously released song “Not Dead Yet.” Their most recent album, Vide Noir, came out in 2018, also on Whispering Pines/Republic.

Lord Huron Long Lost Tour Dates:

September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center
September 12 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
September 13 – Baltimore, MD – MECU
September 14 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 16 – New York, NY – Pier 17
September 18 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now Festival
September 24 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
September 25 – Redmond, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park
September 26 – Sun Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
September 28 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
September 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery

