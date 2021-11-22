News

Los Bitchos Share Video for New Single “Good To Go!” Let the Festivities Begin! Due Out February 4, 2022 via City Slang

Photography by Tom Mitchell



London-based four piece Los Bitchos have shared a video for their new single “Good To Go!” The Tom Mitchell-directed video stars the band in addition to Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand. It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album Let the Festivities Begin!, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via City Slang. Watch the video below.

The band state in a press release: “Trapped in a surreal courtroom gameshow and spinning the wheel of fortune for our freedom. This song has always made us think of a ’70s game show with its light, fun mood coupled with an intriguing western style intro. We got all our friends to be our jury and our producer Alex to host/judge the show. We had so much fun making this video.”

Let the Festivities Begin! was produced by Kapranos. Last month, the band shared a video for album track “Las Panteras.”

