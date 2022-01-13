News

Los Bitchos Share Video for New Song “Pista (Fresh Start)” Let the Festivities Begin! Due Out February 4, 2022 via City Slang





London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos are releasing their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin!, on February 4 via City Slang. Now they have shared another song from it, “Pista (Fresh Start),” via a video for the song, which is the final video in a trilogy directed by Tom Mitchell. Watch it below.

The band collectively had this to say in a press release: “We are so excited to put out this track. Some people may recognise it and we hope you enjoy the sassy makeover we gave it for the album. The video transports you to our life in witness protection following our game show/courtroom victory—the good life and new beginnings. Things aren’t quite what they seem though… We had so much fun shooting this video and didn’t want to leave our cosy, wholesome nest! Thank you to Dario Argento and ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ for inspiring the final installment of this trilogy.”

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand produced the album. He also guest starred in the video for their previous single, “Good to Go!” The band also previously shared a video for the album’s first single, “Las Panteras.”

