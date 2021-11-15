News

All





Los Campesinos! Announce Reissues of “Romance is Boring” and “Hello Sadness” Out Now Digitally, Vinyl Release Set for February 18, 2022 via Arts & Crafts





Welsh band Los Campesinos! have announced remastered reissues of their third and fourth studio albums, Romance is Boring and Hello Sadness. The two remastered albums are out now digitally, and will be given a vinyl release on February 18, 2022 via Arts & Crafts. You can listen to the remastered editions of each album below.

Upon the album’s release 2010, frontman Gareth Paisey described Romance is Boring as being about “the death and decay of the human body, sex, lost love, mental breakdown, football and, ultimately, that there probably isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The band’s most recent album, Sick Scenes, came out in 2017 via Wichita.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.